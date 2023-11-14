close_game
AP ICET 2023 Counselling: Second & final phase schedule out at icet-sche.aptonline.in

AP ICET 2023 Counselling: Second & final phase schedule out at icet-sche.aptonline.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 14, 2023 12:48 PM IST

AP ICET 2023 Counselling schedule for second and final phase released at icet-sche.aptonline.in. Check dates here.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the AP ICET 2023 Counselling second and final phase schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the second and final phase schedule can check the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP ICET 2023 Counselling: Second & final phase schedule released
AP ICET 2023 Counselling: Second & final phase schedule released

As per the official schedule, the registration process will begin on November 15 and will end on November 17, 2023. The verification of certificates will be done from November 16 to November 18, 2023 and exercising of web options will be done from November 17 to November 19, 2023.

The allotment of seats for second and final phase counselling will be displayed on November 22, 2023 and reporting to colleges after second and final phase counselling will be till November 23, 2023.

This counselling process is for those candidates who are seeking admission into MBA/MCA Programmes. Candidates who secured 50% (For OC) and 45% (SC/ST/BC) aggregate marks in the Degree or its equivalent examination are only eligible for admission.

The processing fees are 1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST/PH). The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ICET.

Official Schedule Here

