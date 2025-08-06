Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow will close the registration process for blended MBA course on August 18, 2025. Candidates who are interested to apply for the program can find the link on the official website of IIM Lucknow at iiml.ac.in. Apply for IIM Lucknow blended MBA course at iiml.ac.in, registration ends on August 18

This program is specifically designed for working professionals and entrepreneurs.

According to a press statement issued by the Institute, the program's “blended” format will combine online and in-person modules, offering participants the flexibility to learn remotely while benefiting from immersive campus interactions that enrich their learning experience.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the said program, candidates should have minimum of 3 years of full-time work experience after graduation, minimum of 15 years of formal education (10 + 2 + 3 or 4 system), minimum 50% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA and valid CAT/ GRE/ GMAT/ GMAT score (valid for last 5 years).

Apart from this, candidates with any one of the following qualifications are also eligible to apply for the program:

⦁ Chartered Accountant (CA) from ICAI

⦁ Company Secretary (CS) from ICSI

⦁ Cost and Management Accountant (ICWA/CMA) from ICAI

⦁ Foreign degree equivalents must be recognised by AIU (Association of Indian Universities)

Prof. Sanjay Singh, Dean (Programmes), IIM Lucknow while speaking about this blended MBA program, said, “This program is designed to have a perfect work-academic-life balance, without any compromise on the learning aspect of it. This blended MBA is more than a formal degree, it’s a gateway for ambitious professionals to learn, innovate, and lead with impact. We are committed to empower every participant to achieve excellence and create meaningful transformation in business", read the press statement.

Interview dates

The online interviews will be held in last week of August to third week of September 2025. The program will commence on September 25, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM Lucknow.