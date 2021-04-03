ARPIT 2020 examination postponed, new date to release soon

National Testing Agency, NTA has postponed ARPIT 2020 examination. The Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching that was scheduled on April 10, 2021 has been postponed. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in for the official notice.

The examination has been postponed due to elections in the state of West Bengal. The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of Examination and for downloading Admit Cards of the Examination will be displayed on the website shortly.

The examination will be conducted on two shifts- morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. It would be a Computer Based Test (CBT) of three hrs. duration. The question paper will be of 100 marks with no negative marking.

Official notice here

Each candidate will have to appear for the examination for only one course in one slot/ shift. Those learners who are doing multiple courses should ensure that the courses that they are choosing for Examination are in different slots.

The admit card was scheduled to release on March 25, which has also been postponed. The result of the same would be announced soon after the examination has been conducted.