Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AACCC will release AYUSH NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for Round 1 on September 4, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result on the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in. AYUSH NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for Round 1 releasing today at aaccc.gov.in, here's how to check

Those candidates who have been allotted seats can report to the allotted Institute from September 5 to September 12, 2025. The verification of joined candidate data by AACCC/NCISM/NCH will be done from September 13 to September 14, 2025.

AYUSH NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

2. Click on AYUSH NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for Round 1 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The AACCC will conduct four rounds of counseling for admission to 15% AIQ seats through online mode: i.e. 1st Round, 2nd Round, 3rd Round, and Stray Vacancy Round (SVR-I & II). The seats that remain vacant after 3rd Round will continue to be filled in the online Stray Vacancy Round (SVR-I & SVR-II) of AACCC-UG counseling. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.