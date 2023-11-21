close_game
News / Education / Admissions / Bihar AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Stray round schedule out at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 21, 2023 01:40 PM IST

Bihar AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling stray round schedule has been released. Candidates can check the dates here.

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB has released the Bihar AYUSH NEET UG 2023 counselling stray round schedule. Candidates who want to check the schedule can check it on the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Stray round schedule out
As per the official schedule, the online registration cum choice filling for seat allotment will begin today, November 21, 2023 and will close on November 23, 2023. The seat allotment result will be displayed on November 25, 2023 and the allotment order can be downloaded from November 25 to November 27, 2023. The document verification and admission will be done from November 26 to November 27, 2023.

Bihar AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on Bihar AYUSH NEET UG 2023 counselling stray round link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application form have been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BCECEB.

Official Schedule Here 

