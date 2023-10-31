BSEB Bihar DElEd Admission 2023: Counselling registration open on deledbihar.com

Bihar DElEd Admission Counselling 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the online application process for DElEd admission at training institutes of the state. Candidates who have qualified in the Bihar DElEd entrance examination 2023 can go to deledbihar.com and fill the common application form (CAF). The last date to apply is November 5. Here are some other important dates: Bihar DELEd Admission Counselling 2023: Application begins on deledbihar.com (screenshot of home page)

First merit list on: November 11.

Admission schedule: November 13 to 18.

Seat updation by institutes: Till November 21.

Application for slide up by candidates after admission: November 11 to 18.

Schedule for adding new options or changing existing options for the second merit list (for candidates not selected in the first one): November 21 and 22.

Second merit list: November 26

Admission under second merit list: November 27 and 28

Third merit list: December 1.

Admission under third merit list: December 2 to 4.

Application fee

The application fee is ₹500 for general, EWS, BC and EBC category candidates. For SC, ST and Divyang candidates, the fee is ₹350.

Institutes and seats

A total of 306 DElEd training institutes of Bihar are participating in this counselling process. For the list mentioning seats available in each institute, candidates can check the notification here.

Here is the direct link to apply.

Eligibility

In addition to qualifying in the Bihar DElEd entrance examination, applicants need to pass Class 12 with 50 per cent (45 per cent for reserved categories) marks. Sashtri, Polytechnic, ITI qualified candidates are not eligible for DElEd admissions. However, Class 12 Vocational, Madhyama, Fauquania exam qualified candidates are eligible.

Candidates should be at least 17 years old on the first day of the first month of the admission year (January 1, 2023) to be eligible for DElEd courses.

About DElEd result 2023

This year, a total of 1,39,141 candidates appeared in the DElEd entrance exam and 1,17,037 or 84.11 per cent candidates have qualified.

The test was held from June 5 to June 15, 2023 at exam centres across Bihar.

