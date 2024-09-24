Certificate Programme in Design Thinking and Innovation from IITD: Design solutions for real-world needs

In the world of global business, in the absence of a user-centred perspective, it is a challenge to implement creative and innovative approaches in design, technology and business. That’s where Design Thinking comes in. Design Thinking is a human-centred and step-by-step approach to problem-solving, crucial for creating innovative solutions in business, organisations and society. With the integration of Generative AI, it now offers advanced idea generation, increased creativity and quicker prototyping, allowing for rapid creation of design variations and strengthening the design process overall. Design thinking fuels innovation by prioritising empathy, creativity, and user-centric solutions for real-world challenges.

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi’s course titled Certificate Programme in Design Thinking and Innovation is a 5-month online course that introduces the basics of Design Thinking, with added insights into Generative AI. Industry data too reflects the importance of this sunrise sector. The global Design Thinking market was valued at approximately USD 6.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach around USD 14.9 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.25%, as per Business Research Insights.



Overview

Taught by IIT Delhi's top faculty and industry experts, the programme explores the latest Design Thinking tools and techniques, methods and models. Some key modules of the programme include Identifying User Needs, Iterative Design & Sustainability, Minimum Value Product & New Product Development, Agile Design and Data-driven Innovation and Innovation Management Tools, Innovation Strategies, Design for Entrepreneurship. The programme also emphasises the transformative effects of AI on creative processes, offering insights into how AI reshapes and enhances product roadmaps and improves customer engagement. Finally, the programme provides practical insights into integrating Generative AI into design processes.

Programme Highlights

Here’s a close look at what this programme has to offer.

150+ Engaging Recorded Video Lectures

15+ Innovative Assignments

10+ Short Quizzes

2 Campus Immersion (Optional)

1 Capstone Adventure Project

Participants will receive a completion certificate from IIT Delhi on achieving at least 60% in all evaluations (quizzes, assignments and Capstone Project). Those who score below 60% or do not complete the Capstone Project will only qualify for a participation certificate.

Programme Modules

Here’s a closer look at some of the programme modules that can give professionals an idea of individual components of this programme.

Module 1: Introduction to Human-Centered Design (HCD)

Module 2: HCD and Innovation

Module 3: Context, Environment and Users

Module 4: Identifying User Needs

Module 5: Ideation and Immersion

Module 7: Iterative Design and Sustainability

Module 8: MVP and NPD

Module 9: Agile Design and Data-driven Innovation

Module 10: Integrating Design, Technology and Business

Module 11: Innovation Project Lifestyle and Innovation Management Tools

Module 12: Innovation Strategies and Taking Ideas to Market

Module 13: Designing for change

Module 14: Design for leading

Special Focus on Generative AI

This programme offers two Generative AI masterclasses, which can revolutionise Design Thinking by quickly generating ideas, improving brainstorming, and speeding up prototyping. The result is more innovative and user-focused designs.

The first Masterclass includes the following components - Intro to AI and Gen AI, Overview of AI and Gen AI in Design Thinking, Gen AI in Product and Process Innovation, Gen AI for Product Road Maps, Gen AI for Designing Business Models to name some of the components.

The second Masterclass includes topics Deep Dive in AI and Gen AI in Design Thinking, AI for Market Research and User Needs, Gen AI in Customer Engagement and User Experience, Gen AI and the Service Sector to name a few components.

Key Takeaways

What are the advantages of doing this programme? Here’s a list.

Cultivate a human-centric mindset when designing, innovating, developing, and testing solutions for new products, services and processes.

Grasp the importance of innovation in the digital era and lead disruptive change.

Foster a Design Thinking culture to drive innovation within your organisation.

Seamlessly incorporate Generative AI into the Design Thinking process to boost creativity, accelerate prototyping and develop innovative solutions.

Build the skills to design and test prototypes that are innovative and customer-centric.

Who is this programme for

Designers, Design Engineers, Creative Managers, Art Directors, and UX Designers who want to master creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Entrepreneurs and Business Owners aiming to grow their businesses and make a social impact through customer-focused innovation. Innovation and Growth Consultants looking to boost their clients' businesses by using Design Thinking and innovative strategies. Product, Marketing, Branding, Growth, and R&D Managers who want to use design thinking to create innovative products that lead to business success. Senior Managers and Business Leaders in charge of driving innovation and solving complex challenges within their organisations. Rural Entrepreneurs, SMEs, and Development Sector Professionals committed to promoting growth and innovation in their fields.

Programme Details

Starts on: December 20, 2024

Duration: 20 Weeks Online Sessions

Programme Fee: ₹1,10,000 (+ applicable taxes)

Eligibility: Any Graduate/ Diploma holder

About IITD

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is one of the 5 initial IITs established for training, research and development in science, engineering and technology in India. Established as College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared as an Institution of National Importance under the “Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963” and was renamed as “Indian Institute of Technology Delhi”.

It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, and to award its own degrees. Since its inception, over 48000 have graduated from IIT Delhi in various disciplines including Engineering, Physical Sciences, Management and Humanities & Social Sciences. Of these, nearly 5070 received PhD degrees. The rest obtained a Master’s Degree in Engineering, Sciences and Business Administration. These alumni today work as scientists, technologists, business managers and entrepreneurs. There are several alumni who have moved away from their original disciplines and have taken to administrative services, active politics or are with NGOs. In doing so, they have contributed significantly to the building of this nation, and to industrialisation around the world.