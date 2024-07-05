Certificate Programme in Project Management, IITD: Unleash your efficiency by mastering project management

In today's dynamic business landscape, project management skills are highly sought-after by employers across industries. A project management course equips individuals with essential skills to effectively plan, execute, and oversee projects, ensuring timely delivery and budget adherence. With businesses increasingly relying on project-based work, professionals with project management expertise have a competitive edge in the job market. This opens diverse career opportunities and enhances their employability in various sectors. Certificate Programme in Project Management IITD: Learn how to efficiently steer projects towards success.

A certificate programme in project management teaches individuals efficient allocation of resources, timely delivery of projects and effective communication among team members, crucial in today's fast-paced business environment for achieving organizational goals and staying competitive. It offers opportunities for career advancement and professional growth as well.

Overview

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi offers an exceptional opportunity for professionals to master the art and science of project management. This exhaustive course is designed to equip professionals with the skills, knowledge, and tools needed to excel in the dynamic field of project management.

The primary mode of learning for this programme is via weekly live online sessions conducted by IIT Delhi’s exceptional faculty members. Students will be taught about real-world business applications and cover a wide range of industry case studies. This programme offers 80+ hours of live online sessions comprising peer-to-peer learning and immersive teaching methodology. If any participant is keen, a one-day campus visit can be facilitated as well. The programme will be spread across 23 different modules.

Programme Highlights

Programme : Technical orientation on September 07, 2024 and Classes start on October 13, 2024.

: Technical orientation on September 07, 2024 and Classes start on October 13, 2024. Duration : 6 months live online sessions (Sunday, 1:30 PM to 5:30 PM)

: 6 months live online sessions (Sunday, 1:30 PM to 5:30 PM) Programme Fee : ₹ 95,000 (GST will be charged at checkout)

: 95,000 (GST will be charged at checkout) Eligibility : Any graduate/diploma holders in any branch of engineering

: Any graduate/diploma holders in any branch of engineering 80+ Hours live online sessions

Real-world business applications

Industry case studies

Key Takeaways

By taking this course, you will understand the entire project management trajectory - from the inception of a project to its closure.

The project management skills you will acquire during this course will help you increase profits and get a sustainable competitive advantage.

You will learn to apply globally recognised project management frameworks to real-world issues.

You will learn to apply risk analysis techniques and monitor projects on schedule and cost.

You will be able to understand Six Sigma, Quality Management and Agile Project Management and apply them in an organizational context.

Participants who score at least 50% in the evaluation components and maintain a minimum of 60% attendance in both lectures and tutorials will be awarded a completion certificate.

Participants unable to score 50% in the evaluation components will be eligible for a participation certificate if their attendance is above 60% in both lectures and tutorials.

Who is This Programme For?

With a plethora of options, it can be confusing to know which course is suited for whom. Here’s a ready reckoner for aspirational applicants.

Recent graduates and early professionals who are working or aspire to work in Project Managementroles.

Managers without any formal qualification in project management who would like to learn and gain state-of-the-art project management and scheduling skills.

Professionals across industries who want to deepen their competence through advanced project management tools and techniques.

Consultants who want to absorb the latest project management tools and techniques to suggest cutting-edge project management solutions to their clients and master the art of delivering projects on time.

Entrepreneurs and investors who would like to allocate resources efficiently, identify profitable opportunities, and reinvent their existing business processes using project management principles.

Which Industries Take Project Managers?

Here are some industries that take in project managers in large numbers - IT Services (29%), Infrastructure (16%), Oil and Gas/Energy (11%), Manufacturing (7%), Banking and Finance (7%) and Others (30%).

Limited Seats, Enrol Today

This course starts on September 07, 2024, and the application deadline is July 11, 2024. Hurry, make the most of this opportunity, and grow.

Conclusion

In today's global business environment, effective project management is paramount for navigating complexity, optimizing resources, mitigating risks, and fostering stakeholder engagement. A course with IITD ensures quality education, industry recognition, networking opportunities, and practical insights. It can equip you with the skills and credibility needed to excel in managing projects across diverse settings, industries and geographical boundaries.

About IIT Delhi

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is one of the 5 initial IITs established for training, research, and development in science, engineering, and technology in India. Established as the College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared an Institution of National Importance under the “Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963” and was renamed as “Indian Institute of Technology Delhi”. It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, and to award its own degrees. Since its inception, over 48000 have graduated from IIT Delhi in various disciplines including Engineering, Physical Sciences, Management, and Humanities & Social Sciences. Of these, nearly 5070 received PhD degrees. The rest obtained a Master’s Degree in Engineering, Sciences and Business Administration. These alumni today work as scientists, technologists, business managers, and entrepreneurs. There are several alumni who have moved away from their original disciplines and have taken to administrative services, active politics, or are with NGOs. In doing so, they have contributed significantly to the building of this nation, and to industrialisation around the world.