CG ITI 3rd merit list 2023 today on cgiti.cgstate.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 04, 2023 09:44 AM IST

Candidates can check the CG ITI 3rd merit list by visiting the official website, cgiti.cgstate.gov.in.

CG ITI 3rd Merit List 2023: Directorate of Training, Government of Chhattisgarh will issue the third merit list for admission to ITIs today, July 4. Candidates can check it by visiting the official website, cgiti.cgstate.gov.in.

CG ITI 3rd merit list 2023 releasing today on cgiti.cgstate.gov.in (HT FILE PHOTO)
As per the schedule, candidates will have to complete admissions under the third merit list between July 5 and 7, 2023. After that, institutes will upload candidates' data on the portal on July 8.

For vacent seats after the third round, candidates will have to apply between July 11 and 17. The fourth merit list will be displayed on July 21. Check the CG ITI admission schedule for further information.

How to check CG ITI 3rd merit list 2023

  1. Go to cgiti.cgstate.gov.in.
  2. Now, go to the main website.
  3. Find and open the link to check the merit list for the third admission round.
  4. Login with your credentials, if required.
  5. Check and download the merit list.

