IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Admissions / College enrollment by U.S. undergrads drops 4.5% for spring term
Representational image. (Shutterstock)
Representational image. (Shutterstock)
admissions

College enrollment by U.S. undergrads drops 4.5% for spring term

Overall college enrollment is 2.9% below last spring’s level. One bright spot was an increase in graduate enrollment, up 4.3% year over year.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 03:05 PM IST

U.S. colleges saw drops in undergraduate enrollment for this year’s spring semester as the emergence of Covid-19 vaccines failed to bring more students back to campus, deepening the pandemic-related financial strains faced by schools.

Enrollment fell 4.5% from with a year ago, according to data released Thursday by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. The largest declines included 16% for international students, 9.5% at community colleges and 5.3% for students of the traditional age of 18 to 24. Fewer undergrads attended in all racial and ethnic categories.

“There’s no quick turnaround in sight for undergraduate enrollment declines driven by the pandemic,” said Doug Shapiro, the group’s executive director. Community colleges tend to serve more low-income students, who have been among the most affected by the pandemic, he said.

Just about a year after schools sent students home to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, colleges are hoping to re-establish normalcy and stabilize their revenue. They’ve lost money from canceled summer events and empty dorms, while fundraising has been flat and endowment returns have plunged.

Overall college enrollment is 2.9% below last spring’s level. One bright spot was an increase in graduate enrollment, up 4.3% year over year.

The data for undergrads suggests that students may have been frustrated with the limited fall semester experience and held off on the spring classes, said Willis Jones, an associate professor at the University of South Florida who focuses on higher education finance and policy. Most colleges held some form of online classes and those with in-person instruction often imposed a restrictive environment to keep students safe.

“The question is, ‘Will they come back this fall?’ ” Jones said. “If history is any indication, higher ed has a tendency to bounce back, though this is unprecedented.”A bounce-back could be already showing in admission data. Selective colleges have seen large increases in appliations for the fall term, including a 42% jump at Harvard. The surges can be partly attributed to many schools dropping standardized testing requirements.

Overall, application volume increased by 11% from the previous year through March 1, according to the Common Application, which allows students to apply to multiple colleges at once.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states degree college
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The last date of registration for LSAT India 2021, March session is March 14 (Representational Image). Getty Images/iStockphoto
The last date of registration for LSAT India 2021, March session is March 14 (Representational Image). Getty Images/iStockphoto
admissions

LSAT India 2021: Registration, exam dates and all you need to know

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Entrance examinations for India law colleges, LSAT 2021, are scheduled for March and June. Here is what you should know about the registration procedure, exam format and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University on Wednesday decided to postpone its May 10 state entrance examination (SEE), the Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination (UPSEE) to fill up engineering seats in government and private engineering colleges in Uttar Pradesh.(HT file)
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University on Wednesday decided to postpone its May 10 state entrance examination (SEE), the Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination (UPSEE) to fill up engineering seats in government and private engineering colleges in Uttar Pradesh.(HT file)
admissions

Maths, physics, chemistry not compulsory for B.E, B. Tech degrees: AICTE

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:48 PM IST
AICTE’s revised rules make these subjects optional for admission to engineering courses, opening them up for students coming from diverse backgrounds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Shutterstock)
Representational image. (Shutterstock)
admissions

College enrollment by U.S. undergrads drops 4.5% for spring term

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Overall college enrollment is 2.9% below last spring’s level. One bright spot was an increase in graduate enrollment, up 4.3% year over year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(HT file)
Representational image.(HT file)
admissions

Govt decides to admit girl cadets in all Sainik schools from 2021-22

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Govt decides to admit girl cadets in all Sainik schools from 2021-22 academic session
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anna University. (annauniv.edu )
Anna University. (annauniv.edu )
admissions

Anna University pulled up for giving reservation to EWS

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:03 AM IST
Anna Varsity pulled up for giving reservation to EWS
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parents and members of various organisations stage a protest near HAL police station in Bangalore demanding justice and strict punishment for the culprits of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old student at Vibgyor High School at Maratahalli. (Photo credit: KPN)
Parents and members of various organisations stage a protest near HAL police station in Bangalore demanding justice and strict punishment for the culprits of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old student at Vibgyor High School at Maratahalli. (Photo credit: KPN)
admissions

Student alleges ragging in women’s hostel; Bihar college denies charge

By Mukesh Kumar Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 05:31 PM IST
The student said she was admitted to the college on February 1 and has since then been tortured and threatened. Police said the complaint has been sent to the college ragging cell before further action
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lucknow University (LU).(lkouniv.ac.in/representational image)
Lucknow University (LU).(lkouniv.ac.in/representational image)
admissions

Lucknow University Admission 2021: Apply for UG, PhD courses at lkouniv.ac.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • Lucknow University Admission 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Lucknow University admission process online at lkouniv.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This new course would allow class 12 passed students to enrol for a five-year course that would allow them to earn a BBA and an MBA (IT) degree after getting admitted on the basis of a single admission test, said IIIT-A officials.(HT Photo)
This new course would allow class 12 passed students to enrol for a five-year course that would allow them to earn a BBA and an MBA (IT) degree after getting admitted on the basis of a single admission test, said IIIT-A officials.(HT Photo)
admissions

IIIT-A to launch new 5-yr dual degree management course

By K Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 08:31 AM IST
  • In a first, Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) is gearing up to introduce a unique integrated (dual degree) management programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia arrive at Vidhan Sabha for the Budget Session, in New Delhi on March 9. (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia arrive at Vidhan Sabha for the Budget Session, in New Delhi on March 9. (PTI)
admissions

Delhi Budget: Deshbhakti curriculum in schools to mark 75th Independence Day

By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:44 PM IST
In his budget speech, Delhi finance minister Manish Sisodia said that the government will start organising patriotic programmes and events exactly 75 weeks prior to the country’s 75th Independence Day i.e; from March 12
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI)
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI)
admissions

Delhi Budget: Sisodia proposes virtual school, teachers’ training institute

By Kainat Sarfaraz
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:06 PM IST
The government has also proposed 100 new schools of excellence, a Sainik school, and an armed forces preparatory school in the Capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
GPAT 2021 examination was held on February 27 throughout the country.(HT File)
GPAT 2021 examination was held on February 27 throughout the country.(HT File)
admissions

GPAT Answer Key 2021 released at gpat.nta.nic.in, check and raise objections

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:02 PM IST
  • The National Testing Agency (NTA) uploaded Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) answer key and question paper 2021 on Sunday, March 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021 March session.(PTI file)
JEE Main 2021 March session.(PTI file)
admissions

JEE Main 2021 March session: Registration ends today, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:40 AM IST
  • JEE Main 2021 March session: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for JEE mains 2021 March session online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 will be conducted on March 20 (Saturday) for MBA and MCA programmes, while for M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. the exam will be conducted on March 21 (Sunday).
The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 will be conducted on March 20 (Saturday) for MBA and MCA programmes, while for M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. the exam will be conducted on March 21 (Sunday).
admissions

TANCET 2021 Hall Ticket released, here's direct link to download admit card

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:47 AM IST
  • Anna University has released the TANCET 2021 hall ticket/admit card on Friday March 5, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Institute of Technology Madras, in Chennai. (File photo)
Indian Institute of Technology Madras, in Chennai. (File photo)
admissions

12 Indian institutes among 100 in QS World Ranking: Here’s the list

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:49 AM IST
QS Subject Rankings are published each year based on research quality and accomplishments, academic reputation, and graduate employment. Among the 12, IIT Madras has been ranked 30th in Petroleum Engineering
READ FULL STORY
Close
While applying to a university abroad, don't get carried away by their attractive advertisements. Getty Images/iStockphoto
While applying to a university abroad, don't get carried away by their attractive advertisements. Getty Images/iStockphoto
admissions

Want to study abroad? Here are 8 smart strategies for you

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Making it to a top global university requires a lot of planning. Here is all you need to do while planning to study abroad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP