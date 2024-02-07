Considering a degree in business and management? Check out IIRF list of top 10 emerging business schools in 2024
The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework recently released rankings of emerging business schools in 2024. Here are the top 10 institutes as per the list.
As students embark on the journey of higher education, they must choose the right career to lead a successful life. In recent years, management and business studies have gained much popularity as one of the most sought-after professional degrees. Individuals are inclined towards pursuing MBA courses from institutions that are of repute and globally known.
That said if you too are considering a career in business administration, choosing the right business school automatically becomes an essential component. The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has recently released the rankings of emerging business schools in 2024.
These institutions have been ranked based on various parameters including academic excellence, industry interface, faculty expertise, infrastructure, and alumni success. “The evaluation process has been carried out through extensive research, surveys, and expert opinions ensuring a comprehensive assessment of each institution's strengths,” IIRF said.
In this article, we will look at the top 10 emerging business schools in India in 2024.
NATIONAL RANK
INSTITUTION
STATE
1
Vijay Patil School of Management, Navi Mumbai
Maharashtra
2
Pune Business School, Pune
Maharashtra
3
GNIOT Institute Of Management Studies, Greater Noida
Uttar Pradesh
4
School of Management, Mahindra University
Telangana
5
Faculty of Management, Dr. C. V. Raman University
Madhya Pradesh
6
Maharishi University of Management and Technology, Bilaspur
Chhattisgarh
7
Darshan University, Rajkot
Gujarat
8
ITM (SLS) Baroda University, Vadodara
Gujarat
9
Dr Mar Theophilus Institute of Management Studies, Navi Mumbai
Maharashtra
10
Gandhinagar Institute of Management (GIM) Gandhinagar University
Gujarat