 IIRF Rankings 2024: Top 10 emerging business schools in 2024 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Admission News / Considering a degree in business and management? Check out IIRF list of top 10 emerging business schools in 2024

Considering a degree in business and management? Check out IIRF list of top 10 emerging business schools in 2024

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 07, 2024 02:07 PM IST

The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework recently released rankings of emerging business schools in 2024. Here are the top 10 institutes as per the list.

As students embark on the journey of higher education, they must choose the right career to lead a successful life. In recent years, management and business studies have gained much popularity as one of the most sought-after professional degrees. Individuals are inclined towards pursuing MBA courses from institutions that are of repute and globally known.

IIRF Rankings 2024: Check out the list of top 10 emerging business schools in 2024.(HT File)
IIRF Rankings 2024: Check out the list of top 10 emerging business schools in 2024.(HT File)

That said if you too are considering a career in business administration, choosing the right business school automatically becomes an essential component. The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has recently released the rankings of emerging business schools in 2024.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

These institutions have been ranked based on various parameters including academic excellence, industry interface, faculty expertise, infrastructure, and alumni success. “The evaluation process has been carried out through extensive research, surveys, and expert opinions ensuring a comprehensive assessment of each institution's strengths,” IIRF said.

Also read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Hone your word power to crack competitive exams

In this article, we will look at the top 10 emerging business schools in India in 2024.

NATIONAL RANK

INSTITUTION

STATE

1

Vijay Patil School of Management, Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra

2

Pune Business School, Pune

Maharashtra

3

GNIOT Institute Of Management Studies, Greater Noida

Uttar Pradesh

4

School of Management, Mahindra University

Telangana

5

Faculty of Management, Dr. C. V. Raman University

Madhya Pradesh

6

Maharishi University of Management and Technology, Bilaspur

Chhattisgarh

7

Darshan University, Rajkot

Gujarat

8

ITM (SLS) Baroda University, Vadodara

Gujarat

9

Dr Mar Theophilus Institute of Management Studies, Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra

10

Gandhinagar Institute of Management (GIM) Gandhinagar University

Gujarat

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On