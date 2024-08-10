CSAB Special Round-II Seat Allotment Results 2024 released at csab.nic.in, check via direct link

The Central Seat Allocation Board has released the CSAB 2024 Special Round 2 seat allotment results 2024 on Saturday, August 10. Candidates who applied for the special round seat allocation counselling process can check their second round allotment results on the official website of CSAB at csab.nic.in. CSAB 2024 Special Round II allotment results released at csab.nic.in. Direct link to check is given below.

To check the results, candidates need to enter their details such as JEE (Mains) Application Number and Password in the space provided.

As per the official schedule, the window for Online Reporting, Payment of Institute Admission Fee-II, Document Upload, and Responding to queries (if any) of Document Verifying Officer will be open from August 10 to August 12 till 5 PM.

The last day to respond to the queries of Document Verifying Officer is August 13 till 5 PM.

Additionally, the physical reporting at allotted institutes by all candidates who have confirmed their seats through JoSAA-2024 and/or CSAB-2024 Special Rounds will be tentatively from August 10 to August 14, 2024.

Notably, CSAB releases two Special Rounds of seat allocation to allocate the unfilled seats of the NIT+ System after the 5th JoSAA Round. NITK Surathkal will conduct the CSAB-Special Rounds through the online portal of CSAB.

The CSAB Round 1 allotment results were released on August 5, following which candidates needed to exercise any one of the following willingness options up to August 7, 2024. These included

Freeze Slide Float Surrender allotted seat and participate In CSAB Special Round-II Withdraw: Surrender allotted seat and not participate in CSAB Special Round-II Exit: Seat not allotted in Special Round-I, and not willing to participate in the Special Round II

Additionally, the last date to exercise Surrender/Withdraw/Exit options was till August 8, until 3 PM.

CSAB 2024 Special Round-II seat allotment: Steps to check

To check the CSAB Special Round II seat allotment results, candidates may follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of CSAB at csab.nic.in. Click on CSAB 2024 Special Round 2 seat allotment results available on the home page. Enter the registration details and click on submit to log in. The CSAB 2024 Special Round 2 seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen. Check the seat allotment results and download the page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of CSAB.