Delhi Nursery admission 2022 in private schools begins today

Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: The admission process to nursery classes at private schools in Delhi for the 2023-24 academic session will begin today, December 1. The last date to register is December 23. Over 1,800 schools in the national capital will be participating in the admission process for entry level classes.

Delhi Nursery admission 2022 first merit list for private schools will be released by the government on January 20, 2023.

For nursery admissions, the lower age limit is 4 years. For KG, it is five years and for Class 1, it is 6 years as on March 31, 2023. Admission details, along with number of seats available will be announced by schools on December 16.

The second merit list will be released on February 6, 2022.

"No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission," Delhi DoE said in its notification.

The notification said that a non-refundable amount of only ₹25 can be charged as admission registration fee. The purchase of the prospectus of the school by the parents will be optional.

It said all private schools will reserve 25 per cent of seats for economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) students and children with disabilities.

