Delhi nursery admissions: Registration begins on Dec 15, know important dates

Delhi nursery admissions 2022-23: Private, unaided and recognised schools in the national capital will start the process of admission into nursery classes for the 2022-23 academic session from Wednesday. While most schools are selling forms online, some will also sell forms at their premises for the convenience of parents.

As per the admission circular shared by the Directorate of Education (DoE), schools are supposed to upload the admission criteria by December 14. While the admission forms will be available from December 15, the last date for submission of forms is January 7. School websites will upload the first list of selected candidates on February 4. The second list will be released on February 21, and a subsequent list, if required, will be announced on March 15. The admission process will conclude on March 31.

The DoE has made it mandatory for the schools to charge only ₹25 for the application form. The purchase of the school prospectus by the parents will be optional. DoE has fixed an upper age limit of 4, 5, and 6 years as of March 31, 2022, for admission in nursery, kindergarten and Class 1, respectively. The minimum age for admission in these classes is 3, 4, and 5 years as of March 31, 2022, respectively.

In line with previous years, age relaxation of up to 30 days for admission will be granted at the level of head of school in the minimum and upper age limit for these classes. Parents can approach the school principal or head to seek age relaxation through a manual application.

While most schools have given heavy priority to neighbourhood (distance), siblings and alumni while allotting points in their eligibility criteria, some have also taken the first child and girl child as a criterion into consideration. For instance, Bal Bharati Public School, Ganga Ram Hospital Marg, has allocated 20 points to the first born child. The Indian School has also allocated 20 points to the first born child.

Sudha Acharya, chairperson of the National Progressive School’s Conference, which has over 120 private Delhi schools as its members, said that the forms for nursery admission will be available on the school website as well as the campus for convenience of parents who are not very technology-savvy. “ While the majority of the parents nowadays tend to opt for online forms, we will also be providing the forms on school premises since parents living in the vicinity and others who are not tech-savvy might need hard copies of the form,” Acharya, principal of ITL Public School, Dwarka.

The DoE had given the schools autonomy to decide their own criteria for admission, and upload them on DoE’s website by December 14. But it had also warned schools not to include 50 listed criteria — such as parents’ education, profession, income, food habits, and written or oral interviews of both students and parents —abolished by the Delhi government in 2016.

Sumit Vohra, who runs a portal on nursery admissions, said that in complete disregard of the DoE guidelines, some schools had given preference to criteria which has been abolished by the government. “ Tagore International School, East of Kailash, has given 50 marks preference to students coming from areas where school transport is available. As per the criteria abolished by the government, schools cannot make a declaration regarding picking or dropping,” said Vohra.

Important Dates

December 14: Schools to upload criteria on the website

December 15: Forms to be released on school websites, registration process begins

January 7: Last date of submission of forms

January 28: Schools will upload marks given to each candidate on their website.

February 4: Display of first list of selected candidates along with marks

February 5-12: Resolution of queries from parents under the first list

February 21- Second list of selected candidates

February 22-28- Resolution of queries from parents under the second list

March 15-Subsequent list (if any)

March 31-Admission closed