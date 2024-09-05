Delhi School Admission: DoE issues circular for Class 9, 10 admissions in govt/govt aided schools

The Department of Education (DoE) on Wednesday issued a circular for admission to classes nine to ten in the government and government-aided schools in Delhi following reports of the students being denied admission due to the non-production of Aadhaar or bank account details. Delhi School Admission: DoE issues circular for Class 9, 10 admissions in government and government-aided schools (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the circular, no student will be denied admission once they are allotted a school under the Non-Plan Admission process except in cases of discrepancies in relevant documents.

The children up to class eight will be admitted throughout the academic session in age-appropriate classes under the Right to Education Act (RTE).

The circular also stated that students will not be denied admission for not having an Aadhaar or bank account. The process of admission for the students, who were allotted schools during previous cycles of Non-Plan Admission must be completed by September 16, 2024.

Additionally, the criteria for admission to age-appropriate classes will not apply to the students, who have passed the previous class from a recognised school or board during the 2023-24 academic year, it said.

The DoE in the circular has also emphasised that transfers after mid-term examinations should be avoided but may be approved by the Zonal or District Grievance Redressal Committee in genuine cases.