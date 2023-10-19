News / Education / Admissions / DU PG Admissions 2023: Mop up round schedule out, registration begins at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Admissions 2023: Mop up round schedule out, registration begins at admission.uod.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 19, 2023 01:49 PM IST

DU PG Admissions 2023 mop up round schedule has been released. The registration have already started at admission.uod.ac.in.

University of Delhi has released DU PG Admissions 2023 mop up round schedule. The registration has started on October 18 and will end on October 19, 2023. Candidates can check the complete schedule on the official website of DU Admissions at admission.uod.ac.in.

The mop up round allocation will be declared on October 20, 2023 and candidates can accept the allocated seats from October 20 to October 22, 2023.

As per the schedule, the departments or colleges can verify and approve the online applications from October 20 to October 23, 2023 and the last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates is till October 24, 2023.

Candidates who had applied for CSAS PG 2023 and have not been allocated a program in any previous allocation round of CSAS will be eligible to apply for those particular programs only. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

DU PG Admissions 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of DU at du.ac.in.
  • Click on DU PG admission link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the login link.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Withdrawal option will stand suspended during the mop up round. This is the last and final allocation round for PG admissions. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.

