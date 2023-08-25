DU PG Merit List 2023 Live: Delhi University PG 2nd CSAS allocation list today
DU PG Merit List 2023 Live Updates: 2nd list today at 5 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates.
DU PG Merit List 2023 Live Updates: Delhi University will release DU PG Merit List 2023 on August 25, 2023. The Delhi University PG 2nd CSAS allocation list will be released today at 5 pm. Candidates can check the merit list through the official site of DU at du.ac.in and also on admission.uod.ac.in.
Candidates can accept the allocated seat from August 25 to August 28, 2023. The department/ college/ centres can verify and approve the online applications from August 26 to August 29, 2023. The last date for online payment of fees by the candidates is till August 30, 2023. The mid-entry will be done from August 31 to September 1, 2023.
The classes for postgraduate programs will commence from Friday, September 1, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates on merit list, direct link and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Aug 25, 2023 01:23 PM IST
DU PG 2nd merit list 2023: Verification and approval of online applications
- Aug 25, 2023 01:13 PM IST
DU PG merit list 2023: When and where merit list can be checked?
- Aug 25, 2023 01:06 PM IST
DU merit list 2023 for PG: Websites to check
- Aug 25, 2023 01:03 PM IST
DU 2nd merit list 2023: Last date to accept seats
- Aug 25, 2023 01:00 PM IST
DU PG Merit List 2023 Live Updates: Steps to check merit list
- Aug 25, 2023 12:56 PM IST
DU PG admission: Login credentials
- Aug 25, 2023 12:53 PM IST
DU PG 2nd merit list 2023: Classes to commence on September 1
- Aug 25, 2023 12:50 PM IST
DU PG merit list 2023: Delhi University PG 2nd CSAS allocation list at 5 pm
- Aug 25, 2023 12:47 PM IST
DU 2nd merit list 2023: Important dates
- Aug 25, 2023 12:44 PM IST
DU PG Merit List 2023: List of websites
- Aug 25, 2023 12:41 PM IST
DU PG admission: Allocated seats can be accepted from today
- Aug 25, 2023 12:38 PM IST
DU PG 2nd merit list 2023: How to check
Visit the official site of DU at du.ac.in.
Click on DU PG 2023 second merit list link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
The second merit list will be displayed on the screen.
Check the list and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Aug 25, 2023 12:35 PM IST
DU PG merit list 2023: Where to check
- Aug 25, 2023 12:32 PM IST
DU 2nd merit list 2023: Date and Time
