DU PG Merit List 2023 Live: Delhi University PG 2nd CSAS allocation list today

DU PG Merit List 2023 Live Updates: 2nd list today at 5 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

DU PG Merit List 2023 Live Updates: Delhi University will release DU PG Merit List 2023 on August 25, 2023. The Delhi University PG 2nd CSAS allocation list will be released today at 5 pm. Candidates can check the merit list through the official site of DU at du.ac.in and also on admission.uod.ac.in. 

du pg merit list 2023 live updates: Delhi University PG 2nd CSAS allocation list, direct link at du.ac.in
du pg merit list 2023 live updates: Delhi University PG 2nd CSAS allocation list, direct link at du.ac.in (File photo)

Candidates can accept the allocated seat from August 25 to August 28, 2023. The department/ college/ centres can verify and approve the online applications from August 26 to August 29, 2023. The last date for online payment of fees by the candidates is till August 30, 2023. The mid-entry will be done from August 31 to September 1, 2023.

The classes for postgraduate programs will commence from Friday, September 1, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates on merit list, direct link and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 25, 2023 01:23 PM IST

    DU PG 2nd merit list 2023: Verification and approval of online applications 

    The department/ college/ centres can verify and approve the online applications from August 26 to August 29, 2023.

  • Aug 25, 2023 01:13 PM IST

    DU PG merit list 2023: When and where merit list can be checked?

    DU PG Merit List 2023 can be checked on the official website of DU after 5 pm. 

  • Aug 25, 2023 01:06 PM IST

    DU merit list 2023 for PG: Websites to check 

    du.ac.in

    admission.uod.ac.in

    pgadmission.uod.ac.in

  • Aug 25, 2023 01:03 PM IST

    DU 2nd merit list 2023: Last date to accept seats 

    Candidates have to accept the seats by August 28 till 4:49 pm.

  • Aug 25, 2023 01:00 PM IST

    DU PG Merit List 2023 Live Updates: Steps to check merit list 

    Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in

    Next, go to your candidate's portal

    Key in your login details

    Your DU PG second merit list will be displayed on the screen

    Check the results and take a print for future reference.

  • Aug 25, 2023 12:56 PM IST

    DU PG admission: Login credentials 

    Registration number 

    Password 

  • Aug 25, 2023 12:53 PM IST

    DU PG 2nd merit list 2023: Classes to commence on September 1

    The classes for postgraduate programs will commence from Friday, September 1, 2023

  • Aug 25, 2023 12:50 PM IST

    DU PG merit list 2023: Delhi University PG 2nd CSAS allocation list at 5 pm 

    Delhi University PG 2nd CSAS allocation list will be released at 5 pm today. The list will be available in candidate's login. 

  • Aug 25, 2023 12:47 PM IST

    DU 2nd merit list 2023: Important dates 

    The department/ college/ centres can verify and approve the online applications from August 26 to August 29, 2023. The last date for online payment of fees by the candidates is till August 30, 2023. The mid-entry will be done from August 31 to September 1, 2023.

  • Aug 25, 2023 12:44 PM IST

    DU PG Merit List 2023: List of websites 

    du.ac.in

    admission.uod.ac.in

    pgadmission.uod.ac.in

  • Aug 25, 2023 12:41 PM IST

    DU PG admission: Allocated seats can be accepted from today 

    Candidates can accept the allocated seat from August 25 to August 28, 2023.

  • Aug 25, 2023 12:38 PM IST

    DU PG 2nd merit list 2023: How to check 

    Visit the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

    Click on DU PG 2023 second merit list link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    The second merit list will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the list and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Aug 25, 2023 12:35 PM IST

    DU PG merit list 2023: Where to check 

    The Delhi University PG 2nd CSAS allocation list will be released today at 5 pm. Candidates can check the merit list through the official site of DU at du.ac.in and also on admission.uod.ac.in.

  • Aug 25, 2023 12:32 PM IST

    DU 2nd merit list 2023: Date and Time 

    Date: August 25, 2023 

    Time: 5 pm 

