DU Ph.D Admission 2023: Phase 2 schedule out at admission.uod.ac.in, registration underway

University of Delhi has released DU Ph.D Admission 2023 Phase 2 schedule. The registration process was started on December 5 and will end on December 20, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the PH.D round can do it through the official website of DU at admission.uod.ac.in. DU Ph.D Admission 2023: Phase 2 schedule out, registration underway

All those candidates who had not applied for Phase 1 and are eligible (including M.Phil qualified candidates and candidates who have qualified Ph.D Entrance Test 2023-24) can apply for Phase 2. Candidates who have already registered in Phase I and wich to update their proposal may do so in Phase II.

As per the schedule, interviews by departments/ centres will be held from December 22 to January 22, 2024. Recommendation of DRC and BRS will be done till January 29, 2024 and last date for payment of fees is till January 31, 2024.

Direct link to apply for DU Ph.D Admission 2023

DU Ph.D Admission 2023: How to apply

To apply for the admission round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of DU Ph.D at phd2023.uod.ac.in.

Register yourself and click on login.

Once registration is done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees is ₹300/- for SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates and ₹750/- for each course for all other categories (Unreserved, OBC(NCL), EWS etc.). For more related details candidates can check the official website of DU PhD.

