DU UG Admission 2025: Phase II of CSAS UG will begin next week, notice at admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University will begin the Phase II of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS UG) next week. Candidates who want to apply for DU UG Admission 2025 can apply online through the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in. DU UG Admission 2025: Phase II of CSAS UG will begin next week(File Photo)

As per the official notice, all candidates are advised to start applyong for CSAS Phase I, if not done so far.

The duration to apply for CSAS Phase 2 may be limited to a week.

The University will start the academic session from August 1, 2025.

The candidate must have studied and passed Class XII examination of any Board / University in India, or any foreign country recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). For admission to University of Delhi, it is mandatory for the candidate to appear in CUET (UG) - 2025 in those subjects in which s(he) is appearing/has passed Class XII.

DU UG Admission 2025: How to register

To apply for the admission round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.

2. Click on DU UG Admission 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for the admission round has to be checked on the official website when the registration begins. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.