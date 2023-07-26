Home / Education / Admissions / Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins today at uhsrugcounselling.com, direct link here

Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins today at uhsrugcounselling.com, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 26, 2023 08:27 PM IST

Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration begins today, July 26, 2023. Candidates can apply through the direct link given below.

Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana has started the registration process for Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling on July 26, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of DMER Haryana at uhsrugcounselling.com.

As per the schedule, the last date to apply is till July 29, 2023. The provisional allotment of seats will be displayed on July 30, 2023. The grievances if any on the provisional allocation list can be submitted till July 31, 2023. The online deposition of tuition fees through admission web portal can be done from July 31 to August 4, 2023.

The document verification of candidates who have been allotted seats and paid the requisite provisional tuition fees online will be from August 5 to August 7, 2023. The provisional allotment letter after successful document verification can be done from August 5 to August 8, 2023.

Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

Candidates who have passed NEET UG examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round for admission to MBBS/ BDS course.

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of DMER Haryana at uhsrugcounselling.com.
  • Click on new registration link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The personal appearance of the candidates along with all original documents in front of the admission committee at Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak is mandatory. Failing to appear for it will cancel the candidature. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DMER Haryana.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
