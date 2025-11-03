Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 seat allotment result today, how to check at uhsrugcounselling.com

Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana is scheduled to release Haryana NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for Round 3 on Monday, November 3, 2025. Candidates who applied for the Round 3 counselling round will be able to check the seat allotment result through the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com. Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The steps to check the Round 3 seat allotment result is given here. (Representative image)

Haryana NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result: Steps to check Candidates will be able to check the seat allotment result by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana at uhsrugcounselling.com.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check the Haryana NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for Round 3.

3. Enter your credentials to login, and submit.

4. Check the provisional seat allotment result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Important dates As per the revised schedule, following are the important events for Round 3:

Provisional allotment of seats, grievances, and uploading of final allocation list after grievances: November 3, 2025 Online disposition of provisional tuition fee: November 3 to 4, 2025 (up to 8 PM) Document verification of candidates: November 5 to 7, 2025 (9 AM onwards) Downloading of provisional admission letter: November 5 to 8, 2025. Last date of joining in the allotted institute: November 8, 2025 (up to 4 PM). Candidates must note here that personal appearance along with all original documents before the admission committee at Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak is mandatory.

Failing to do so will result in their candidature not being considered.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana.