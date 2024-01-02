close_game
IGNOU Entrance Test 2024: Registration for B.Ed, B.Sc & Ph.D ends tomorrow at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU Entrance Test 2024: Registration for B.Ed, B.Sc & Ph.D ends tomorrow at ignou.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 02, 2024 05:12 PM IST

IGNOU Entrance Test 2024 registration for B.Ed, B.Sc & Ph.D ends tomorrow at ignou.ac.in.

Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the registration process for IGNOU Entrance Test 2024 on January 3, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for B.Ed, B.Sc & Ph.D entrance test can do it through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The registration link will close at 5 pm tomorrow.

IGNOU

Candidates will have to pay late fees of 200/- to apply for Ph.D (For July 2023 Session), B.Sc Nursing and B.Ed (for January, 2024 session). To apply for the courses, candidates can follow the steps given below.

IGNOU Entrance Test 2024: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the “Extension of last date for Submission of Online Application Form for Entrance Test of Ph.D. (For July 2023 Session), B.Sc. Nursing & B. Ed. (For January 2024 Session”
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the required degree link.
  • Register and proceed with the application.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Login to the account and fill out the application form.
  • Pay the application fee
  • Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The entrance examination was conducted on January 7, 2024, at various exam centers across the country. The duration of the exam is 2.30 hours. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IGNOU.

Tuesday, January 02, 2024
