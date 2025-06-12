Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IGNOU invites applications for Online Master’s Programme in Social Work, check course details

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 12, 2025 03:34 PM IST

IGNOU's MSWOL programme has been designed to cater to the rising demand for professionally trained social workers across India and abroad. 

The School of Social Work at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched the online programme on Master of Social Work that begins from the July Session 2025. 

IGNOU is accepting applications for MSWOL programme for July 2025 session. (File image)
IGNOU is accepting applications for MSWOL programme for July 2025 session. (File image)

The course has been designed to cater to the rising demand for professionally trained social workers across India and internationally.

Also read: IGNOU ODL, Online Admissions 2025: Register for July session via direct link here

The programme also offers learners an inclusive, accessible, and flexible platform for postgraduate education in social work, along with the opportunity to deepen their theoretical and practical understanding in the field. 

Learners of the programme will be able to engage effectively with individuals, families, and communities, IGNOU informed. 

Also read: Mental Health Courses by Government: List of courses offered by IGNOU, TISS, NIMHANS and others

Furthermore, the university highlighted that the MSWOL programme will open the doors to impactful careers in child welfare, healthcare, education, mental health, community development, policy advocacy, and corporate social responsibility, across governmental, corporate, and non-profit sectors.

Also read: UPSC Prelims Result 2025 declared at upsc.gov.in, here's what is next for qualifying candidates

Check programme details

Programme Code: MSWOL

Eligibility: Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university

Medium of Instruction: English

Duration: 2 Years (Minimum) | 4 Years (Maximum)

Credits: 72

Examination Mode: Annual

Study Materials: Digital

Course fee: 

Indian Students: 18,500/- per year

SAARC Students: 29,600/- per year

Non-SAARC International Students: 1300/- per year

Candidates who are interested in the pursuing the online programme can apply through this direct link

Candidates can also contact programme coordinators Dr. Saumya and Dr. Binod Kumar at MSWOLINFO@IGNOU.AC.IN.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / IGNOU invites applications for Online Master’s Programme in Social Work, check course details
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On