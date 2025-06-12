IGNOU invites applications for Online Master’s Programme in Social Work, check course details

The School of Social Work at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched the online programme on Master of Social Work that begins from the July Session 2025. IGNOU is accepting applications for MSWOL programme for July 2025 session. (File image)

The course has been designed to cater to the rising demand for professionally trained social workers across India and internationally.

The programme also offers learners an inclusive, accessible, and flexible platform for postgraduate education in social work, along with the opportunity to deepen their theoretical and practical understanding in the field.

Learners of the programme will be able to engage effectively with individuals, families, and communities, IGNOU informed.

Furthermore, the university highlighted that the MSWOL programme will open the doors to impactful careers in child welfare, healthcare, education, mental health, community development, policy advocacy, and corporate social responsibility, across governmental, corporate, and non-profit sectors.

Check programme details

Programme Code: MSWOL

Eligibility: Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university

Medium of Instruction: English

Duration: 2 Years (Minimum) | 4 Years (Maximum)

Credits: 72

Examination Mode: Annual

Study Materials: Digital

Course fee:

Indian Students: ₹18,500/- per year

SAARC Students: ₹29,600/- per year

Non-SAARC International Students: ₹1300/- per year

Candidates who are interested in the pursuing the online programme can apply through this direct link.

Candidates can also contact programme coordinators Dr. Saumya and Dr. Binod Kumar at MSWOLINFO@IGNOU.AC.IN.