Mental Health Courses by Government: List of courses offered by IGNOU, TISS, NIMHANS and others

Concern over mental health is nothing new. Mental Health includes the emotional, psychological, and social well-being of a human. Mental Health Courses offered by IGNOU, TISS, NIMHANS and others, list here

In recent times, young minds have been more affected by mental health conditions such as childhood epilepsy, developmental disabilities, depression, anxiety and behavioural disorders. It affects our thinking, behaviour, mood and, to an extent, our existence.

WHO's Comprehensive Mental Health Action Plan 2013-2030 recognizes the essential role of mental health in achieving health for all people. The plan includes 4 major objectives: to implement strategies for promoting and preventing mental health and to strengthen information systems, evidence, and research for mental health.

To help people and create awareness among the youth, ministries and many government institutes, including IGNOU, TISS, NIMHANS, and others, offer mental health courses. Check the list here.

Mental Wellbeing by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship: The course designed by Tech Mahindra Foundation will guide you through the fundamental concepts of mental health, emotions, and emotional intelligence. Topics such as stress and anxiety will be explored, and you will gain insights into coping mechanisms and resilient zones. The course also provides practical strategies for addressing mental health in the workplace.

Postgraduate Diploma in Supervision for Mental Health Practice by TISS: This is an online course for working professionals. It lasts 28 weeks and offers a comprehensive and contextually sensitive perspective on the knowledge, skills, and attitudes required to supervise mental health professionals in India.

PG Diploma in Mental Health(ODL) by IGNOU: This course helps the learners to get an in-depth study into a broad range of psychological issues and concerns related to mental health. The programme will benefit the mental health workers/ professionals in various setups ranging from primary health care centres, government hospitals and clinics to non-governmental organizations, hospitals and centres. Professionals working in psychology, social work, and nursing, as well as professionals in dental, allopathy, and AYUSH, can take up the course.

Courses by NIMHR: The National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation offers various courses on mental health, which include- a certificate course in caregiving, a diploma in community-based rehabilitation, a diploma in vocational rehabilitation- intellectual disability, a PG Diploma in rehabilitation psychology and a diploma in Indian Sign language interpretation. The Institute will take up other UG, PG, M.Phil and diploma courses on mental health in the later phase.

Courses by NIMHANS: Like NHMHR, the National Institute of Mental Health and NeuroSciences (NIMHANS) also offers various certificate courses on mental health. A total of 20 certificate courses are offered by the Institute, which includes suicide prevention, media and mental health, basics of addiction management, primary mental health care, motivational interviewing, basic skills and applications of cognitive behavioural therapy, neurodevelopment disorders, etc.