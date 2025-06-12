UPSC Prelims Result 2025 declared at upsc.gov.in, here's what is next for qualifying candidates

With the Union Public Service Commission declaring the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2025, qualifying candidates are now one step closer to turning their dream of joining the coveted central civil services into reality. UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 live updates UPSC CSE Prelims result 2025 is declared. Check what is next for those who qualified.

The commission has mentioned in its result notification that candidature of candidates who qualified in the preliminary exam is provisional.

The candidates will now have to take the UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025, that consists of a written examination and an interview (personality test).

The Candidates will have to update the following details to appear for the UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2025:

Submission of fee of Rs.200 for admission into the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025. The fee is exempted for female/PwBD/SC/ST candidates. Submission/Updation of Scribe details, Assistive Device and Question Paper in large font (for Mains Examination). Submission of Gazette Notification (in case a candidate has changed name after matriculation and/or there is a mismatch with the name given in his/her matriculation or higher educational certificate vis a vis name given by him/her in the CSE-2025 online application).

Candidates can submit the details mentioned above from June 16 to June 25, 2025.

About UPSC CSE Mains Written Exam 2025

As per the UPSC, the main Examination, scheduled to be conducted from August 22, 2025, is intended to assess the overall intellectual traits and depth of understanding of candidates rather than merely the range of their information and memory.

The Written Examination will consist of nine conventional papers, two of which will be qualifying in nature.

“Questions in the General Studies papers (Paper II to Paper V) will be such that a well-educated person will be able to answer them without any specialized study. The questions will be such as to test a candidate’s general awareness of a variety of subjects, which will have relevance for a career in Civil Services. The questions are likely to test the candidate’s basic understanding of all relevant issues, and ability to analyze, and take a view on conflicting socio-economic goals, objectives and demands. The candidates must give relevant, meaningful and succinct answers,” the commission said.

Here's how UPSC defines the personality test

The commission stated that during the personality test, a candidate will be interviewed by a Board who will have before them a record of the candidate’s career, and will be asked questions on matters of general interest.

The primary objective of the personality test is to assess the personal suitability of the candidate for a career in public service by a Board of competent and unbiased observers. It is intended to judge the mental calibre of a candidate, as well as an assessment of social traits and interest in current affairs.

Qualities that will be judged include the following:

Mental alertness Critical powers of assimilation Clear and logical exposition Balance of judgement Variety and depth of interest, Ability for social cohesion and leadership, Intellectual and moral integrity.

UPSC had released the Civil Services preliminary results 2025 on June 11, 2025 on its official website at upsc.gov.in.

The commission informed that the marks, cut off marks and answer keys of Civil Services preliminary examination 2025 will be uploaded on upsc.gov.in only after the declaration of final result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.