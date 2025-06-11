UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2025 declared at upsc.gov.in, here's how to check

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2025 on June 11, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Civil Services preliminary examination can check their roll numbers through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Prelims 2025 Result Live Updates UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2025 declared at upsc.gov.in, here's how to c

The preliminary examination was held on May 25, 2025. Those candidates who have passed the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main exam.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2025: How to check

To check the main exam result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the roll numbers.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidature of these candidates is provisional. Candidates will have to update the following details:

(a) Submission of fee of Rs.200 for admission into the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 except in the case of fee exempt candidates viz. the female/PwBD/SC/ST candidates.

(b) Submission/Updation of Scribe details, Assistive Device and Question Paper in large font (for Mains Examination).

(c) Submission of Gazette Notification ( in case a candidate has changed name after matriculation and/or there is a mismatch with the name given in his/her matriculation or higher educational certificate vis a vis name given by him/her in the CSE-2025 online application).

The window for filling these details will be available from June 16 to June 25, 2025.

The Commission has withheld results of four candidates with the Roll Numbers: 7004555, 6305469, 6413314 and 6610122 till final outcome of the ongoing court cases.