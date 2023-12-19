close_game
IGNOU January Admission 2024: Registration for Online, ODL/ Distance courses begins at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU January Admission 2024: Registration for Online, ODL/ Distance courses begins at ignou.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 19, 2023 10:54 AM IST

IGNOU January Admission 2024 registration for online, ODL/ Distance courses begins at ignou.ac.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the registration process for IGNOU January Admission 2024. The registration process has started for Online, ODL/ Distance courses through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU January Admission 2024: Registration for Online, ODL courses begins

The last date to apply is till January 31, 2024. To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for online courses

Direct link to apply for ODL courses 

IGNOU January Admission 2024: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on IGNOU January Admission 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get two links- Online and ODL.
  • Click on the link and enter the required details.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A non-refundable Registration Fee shall be charged along with the program fee of the first semester/year at the time of admission. Before confirmation of admission full programme fee paid shall be refunded and after confirmation of admission, 500/ will be deducted within 15 days of confirmation of admission and 1000/- will be deducted within 16-90 days of conformation of admission. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IGNOU.

