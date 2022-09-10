Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU July 2022 admission last date extended till September 22, details here

IGNOU July 2022 admission last date extended till September 22, details here

admissions
Published on Sep 10, 2022 07:32 PM IST

IGNOU July admission 2022 last date is extended till September 22.

ByHT Education Desk

The deadline for IGNOU's July 2022 admissions has been extended, and now candidates have till September 22, 2022, to submit their applications. The last date of fresh admission for all programmes offered in ODL/Online Mode for the July 2022 Session has been further extended. Candidates can apply online through the official website for IGNOU admissions at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU Admission 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the new registration link

Login using your User name and password

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Take a print out for further references

