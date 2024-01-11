IGNOU launches four-year undergrad program to offer diverse educational opportunities to students

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) introduced a four-year undergraduate program or FYUP during the inauguration session of the 2-Day National Seminar on ‘G20 Presidency and India’s Global Leadership Role.’ IGNOU launches four-year undergraduate program (FYUP) during the inauguration session of the 2-Day National Seminar on ‘G20 Presidency and India’s Global Leadership Role.’ (File image)

According to a press release issued by the IGNOU, the FYUP, launched officially by UGC Chairman Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar, aligns with the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020).

Professor Nageshwar Rao, the Vice-Chancellor of IGNOU, who presided over the inauguration session, stated that the launch of FYUP is a reflection of IGNOU's commitment to providing quality education in line with national educational reforms.

The program offers students with a comprehensive and flexible learning experience in various disciplines. It also opens doors for students nationwide, fostering diverse educational opportunities in line with the university's visionary approach, the press release said.

Additionally, students can also opt for the FYUP as part, regular, or simultaneously with a UG degree in a different discipline.

Worth mentioning here, G-20 Sherpa & Former CEO of Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant was the keynote speaker at the inaugural session of the seminar. Some of the programs launched include Bachelor of Commerce (BCOMF), Bachelor of Arts (Economics), Bachelor of Arts (History), Bachelor of Arts (Political Science), Bachelor of Arts (Psychology), Bachelor of Arts (Public Administration), Bachelor of Arts (Sociology), Bachelor of Arts (Anthropology), Bachelor of Science (Biochemistry), Bachelor of Arts (English), Bachelor of Arts (Hindi), Bachelor of Arts (Sanskrit), Bachelor of Arts (Urdu), Bachelor of Social Work, Bachelor of Arts (Facilities and Service Management), Bachelor of Arts (Philosophy), Bachelor of Arts ( Journalism and Digital Media).

