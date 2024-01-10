Manipur Board HS Exam 2024 Datesheet: COHSEM Class 12th timetable released, check here

Council of Higher Secondary Education, COHSEM has released Manipur Board HS Exam 2024 Datesheet. The Higher Secondary or Class 12 timetable has been released and is available to candidates on the official website of COHSEM at cohsem.nic.in. Manipur Board HS Exam 2024 Datesheet: COHSEM Class 12th timetable released(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

The Class 12 board examination will begin on February 21 and will end on March 23, 2024. The examination for all shifts will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm on all days. The Higher Secondary examination will commence with an English paper and will end with Elective Languages paper.

As per the official schedule, institutions shall conduct practical examinations of their own students after obtaining prior approval of the Council, and the same shall be conducted w.e.f. 30-3-3034 and be completed on or before the 20-04-2024.

Manipur Board HS Exam 2024 Datesheet: How to download

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of COHSEM at cohsem.nic.in.

Click on Manipur Board HS Exam 2024 Datesheet link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of COHSEM.

