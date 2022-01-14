Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU launches MA in Journalism and Mass Communication programme online
admissions

IGNOU launches MA in Journalism and Mass Communication programme online

  • Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Friday, January 14 launched MA in Journalism and Mass Communication (MAJMC) programme online.
The programme will also be available to international students and will start from January 2022 admission cycle.(ignou.ac.in)
The programme will also be available to international students and will start from January 2022 admission cycle.(ignou.ac.in)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 05:03 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Friday, January 14  launched MA in Journalism and Mass Communication (MAJMC) programme online.  According to a press statement issued by IGNOU, the programme will also be available to international students and will start from January 2022 admission cycle. 

Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU launched the online MAJMC programme, the statement issued by the university said. In his inaugural address, the VC said that MAJMC Online programme is futuristic and encompasses all the core areas of journalism and mass communication. He also said that apart from English, the University will launch MAJMC in regional languages such as Hindi and other languages.

Prof. Uma Kanjilal, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of IGNOU, emphasised the unique characteristics of MAJMC, which encompasses varied media courses that might be useful to all kind of the students.

Students should go to majmc.ignouonline.ac.in to check details. They can enroll in MAJMC online programme through ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou journalism
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out