IGNOU PhD entrance exam registration begins at NTA portal

The registration for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD entrance exam has begun at the official website of the national testing agency (NTA). The application forms are available on the official website of the NTA at nta.ac.in. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms on or before December 22. The exam will be held on January 16, 2022.

IGNOU PhD entrance exam registration: Know how to apply

Go to the official website, ignou.nta.ac.in

Click on IGNOU PhD registration

Fill the application form

Submit the form along with the registration fee

The last date for transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI is December 23.

The exam will be of 180 minutes in duration and will be held from 10 am to 1 pm.

Regarding the eligibility condition required to appear in the exam, IGNOU says those candidates are allowed who have Master's Degree from a University recognized by UGC in the relevant discipline with at least 55% marks ( for General Category) in aggregate or its equivalent grade 'B' in the UGC 7-point scale (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and [50%marks in the case of SC,ST and OBC(non-creamy layer)/differently-abled and other categories of candidates as per the decision of UGC from time to time, or for those who had obtained their Master's Degree prior to 19th September,1991] excluding grace marks.

“Those who secure at least 50% marks in the entrance test (45% marks in case of SC/ST/OBC (non creamy layers) / differently abled persons) will be shortlisted for the interview in order of merit, subject to the maximum limit of five times of the available seats,” the University has added.

Candidates selected for interview will be called for interview/presentation of synopsis before the discipline specific doctoral research committee

