Indian Institute of Foreign Trade will close the registration process for IIFT MBA Admission 2024 on December 6, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for IIFT’s MBA (IB) and MBA (BA) 2024-26 programmes can do it through the official website of IIFT at iift.ac.in. IIFT MBA Admission 2024: Last date to apply today at iift.ac.in, direct link here (HT FILE)

As per the official schedule, the online application for foreign national/ NRI candidates will begin on January 15 and will end on March 15, 2024. The list of shortlisted candidates for the second round of admission on the IIFT website will be displayed in last week of January 2024. The group discussion and interview will be conducted in March/ April 2024 and programme will commence on the first week of July 2024.

IIFT MBA Admission 2024: How to apply

Candidates can apply for the admission round through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of IIFT at iift.ac.in.

Click on IIFT MBA Admission 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹3000/- for General / OBC-NCL/ EWS Candidates and ₹1500/- for SC/ ST/ PWD/ Transgender candidates. The fee for foreign nationals is ₹15000/-. The payment can be done through online mode.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the second round of the admission process i.e. Group Discussion/ Personal Interview of MBA (International Business) and MBA (Business Analytics) programmes on the basis of their CAT Score/ valid GMAT score and other parameters. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIFT.

