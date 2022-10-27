Home / Education / Admissions / IIM CAT 2022 admit card out at iimcat.ac.in, here's how to download hall ticket

IIM CAT 2022 admit card out at iimcat.ac.in, here's how to download hall ticket

admissions
Published on Oct 27, 2022 07:33 PM IST

IIM CAT 2022 admit card: The Indian Institute of Management, (IIM) Bangalore has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 admit cards.

IIM CAT 2022 admit card: To access the admit cards, candidates should login using their user ID and password.(iimcat.ac.in)
IIM CAT 2022 admit card: To access the admit cards, candidates should login using their user ID and password.(iimcat.ac.in)
ByHT Education Desk

IIM CAT 2022 admit card: The Indian Institute of Management, (IIM) Bangalore has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 admit cards. Interested candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website of CAT at iimcat.ac.in

Admit cards can be downloaded via the login portal.

To access the admit cards, candidates are required to login using their user ID and password.

IIM is scheduled to conduct the CAT 2022 exam on November 27, 2022. IIM Banglore will conduct the entrance exam in 150 cities in three sessions of 2 hours each.

How to download CAT 2022 admit cards

Visit the official IIMCAT website iimcat.ac.in

Click on the login tab under registered candidate login

Key in your User ID and password and login

Click on the CAT Admit card link

Check and download the admit card

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat iim cat admit card. + 1 more
cat iim cat admit card.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out