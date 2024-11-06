IIM Kozhikode partners with Emeritus to launch Senior Management Programme

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) joined hands with Emeritus to launch the new batch of Senior Management Programme (SMP). Upon successful completion, participants will receive a certificate from IIM Kozhikode and gain Executive Alumni Status.

About the programme:

This one-year programme aims to equip senior professionals with advanced skills, strategic insights, and digital fluency to lead in a dynamic landscape.

The course is ideal for senior executives, mid-level managers, and aspiring business leaders. The curriculum covers topics like Strategic Leadership, AI and Digital Transformation, Financial Analysis, Competitive Strategy, and Corporate Finance.

Additionally, the programme includes a 6-day campus immersion at IIM Kozhikode, where participants can engage with faculty, collaborate with peers, and experience on-campus learning.

“At IIM Kozhikode, our Senior Management Programme is crafted to address the pressing need for leaders who can adapt to the complexities of the digital era. With a focus on strategic foresight, AI integration, and leadership excellence, we aim to equip participants with the capabilities required to drive sustainable growth in a rapidly transforming business landscape,” said Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode.

Programme Details:

Start Date: December 30, 2024

Fee: INR 6,15,000 + GST

“The pace of technological disruption demands more than just strategic thinking; it calls for leaders who can seamlessly blend digital agility with operational excellence. This programme equips participants to decode complex market shifts, harness AI strategically, and lead teams with a future-oriented mindset," said Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President, India and APAC, Emeritus.

For more information, visit the official website.

