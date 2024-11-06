IIM Kozhikode partners with Emeritus to launch Senior Management Programme
This one-year programme aims to equip senior professionals with advanced skills, strategic insights, and digital fluency to lead in a dynamic landscape.
Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) joined hands with Emeritus to launch the new batch of Senior Management Programme (SMP).
About the programme:
The course is ideal for senior executives, mid-level managers, and aspiring business leaders. The curriculum covers topics like Strategic Leadership, AI and Digital Transformation, Financial Analysis, Competitive Strategy, and Corporate Finance.
Additionally, the programme includes a 6-day campus immersion at IIM Kozhikode, where participants can engage with faculty, collaborate with peers, and experience on-campus learning.
“At IIM Kozhikode, our Senior Management Programme is crafted to address the pressing need for leaders who can adapt to the complexities of the digital era. With a focus on strategic foresight, AI integration, and leadership excellence, we aim to equip participants with the capabilities required to drive sustainable growth in a rapidly transforming business landscape,” said Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode.
Programme Details:
- Start Date: December 30, 2024
- Fee: INR 6,15,000 + GST
- Upon successful completion, participants will receive a certificate from IIM Kozhikode and gain Executive Alumni Status.
“The pace of technological disruption demands more than just strategic thinking; it calls for leaders who can seamlessly blend digital agility with operational excellence. This programme equips participants to decode complex market shifts, harness AI strategically, and lead teams with a future-oriented mindset," said Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President, India and APAC, Emeritus.
For more information, visit the official website.
