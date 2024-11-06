CAT 2024 admit card released at iimcat.ac.in, here's how to download

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has released the admit cards for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2024 on its official website. CAT 2024 Admit Card Live Updates Candidates need to furnish their login credentials like application number and date of birth to download the admit card. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Candidates who have registered for the examination and would like to download it can visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates need to furnish their login credentials like application number and date of birth to download the admit card.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD CAT 2024 ADMIT CARD

According to the official website, CAT 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on November 24., 2024, across 170 cities. The examination will be held for 120 minutes, and candidates will get 40 minutes to attempt each section. Candidates need to complete a section before moving on to the next.

Exam Pattern:

CAT 2024 has three sections which the candidates are expected to answer. They are Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA/Quants).

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible for the entrance test, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree with 50 percent or more marks or its equivalent CGPA. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, minimum marks are 45 percent or its equivalent CGPA.

About the exam:

Common Admission Test (CAT) is held for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctorate-level Business courses offered by Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

The CAT 2024 results will be declared in the second week of January. Many non-IIM institutes also use the examination in their admission processes.

CAT 2024 admit card: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the CAT 2024 hall tickets:

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the link to download CAT 2024 admit card

Enter the credentials on the log in page and submit.

Your CAT 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.