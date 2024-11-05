CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: IIM CAT hall tickets releasing today at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to download

CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta will release CAT Admit Card 2024 on November 5, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the Common Admission Test can download the IIM CAT hall tickets through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2024 admit card will be available to candidates from November 5 to November 24, 2024 on the official website. ...Read More

The CAT examination will be held on November 24, 2024. CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 170 test cities. The duration of the test will be 120 minutes. The test will have the following three sections: Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Section III: Quantitative Ability.

CAT is held for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctorate-level Business courses offered by Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Several non-IIM institutes also use the examination in their admission processes. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the admit card, download link, and more.