CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: IIM CAT hall tickets releasing today at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to download
CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta will release CAT Admit Card 2024 on November 5, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the Common Admission Test can download the IIM CAT hall tickets through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2024 admit card will be available to candidates from November 5 to November 24, 2024 on the official website. ...Read More
The CAT examination will be held on November 24, 2024. CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 170 test cities. The duration of the test will be 120 minutes. The test will have the following three sections: Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Section III: Quantitative Ability.
CAT is held for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctorate-level Business courses offered by Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Several non-IIM institutes also use the examination in their admission processes. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the admit card, download link, and more.
CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: Admission process at IIMs
CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: The process may include Writing Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI). Performance in the CAT 2024 examination is an important component in the admission process. IIMs may additionally use other factors such as the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience, gender and academic diversity and other similar inputs in shortlisting and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process.
CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: Website to check for admit card
CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: Details about test centre
CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: CAT Centre will try its best to ensure that a candidate gets one of the preferred options. In case of high demand in a particular region, CAT Centre reserves the right to allot a centre close to any of the preferred options. Once a centre is allotted to a candidate, no change is permitted.
CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: Duration of IIM CAT exam
CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: The duration of the test will be 120 minutes. Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section
CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: Mock test link soon
CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: A mock exam to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website.
CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: Check test pattern
CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: The test will have the following three sections:
Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension
Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
Section III: Quantitative Ability
CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: Scorecard validity
CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: Candidate's CAT 2024 scorecards will be made accessible on the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January, 2025. The CAT 2024 score is valid only till December 31, 2025 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Thereafter, no queries related to the issuance of CAT 2024 scorecards will be entertained.
CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: Login credentials required
User Id
Password
CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: Official website to check
iimcat.ac.in
CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: How to download hall tickets?
Visit the official website of IIM CAT.
Click on CAT Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: Why is IIM CAT held?
CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: About the exam
CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: Hall tickets to be available till November 24
CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: When will exam be held?
CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: Where to check hall ticket link?
CAT Admit Card 2024 LIVE: Date and time
CAT Admit Card 2024 date: November 5, 2024
CAT Admit Card 2024 time: Not available