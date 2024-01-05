IIMC PG admission 2024 notice released, apply till Jan 24; check eligibility criteria and other details

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, has released the admission notification for the 2024- 2025 academic year. The application process is ongoing and the deadline for submitting the application form is January 24. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Application process is ongoing, deadline to submit application form is January 24

The entrance examination for the language course PG Diploma in Odia, Marathi, Malayalam and Urdu will be held separately.

IIMC PG admission 2024 eligibility criteria: The candidates should possess a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university.

IIMC PG admission 2024 age limit: The maximum age is 25 years for the general category candidates. For the OBC category, the maximum age is 28 years. The maximum age is 30 years for SC/ST and PwD category candidates.

Number of Seats PG Diploma in Journalism (English) IIMC Delhi 68 seats IIM Dhenkanal 68 seats IIMC Aizawl 30 seats IIMC Amravati 30 seats IIMC Kottayam 30 seats IIMC Jammu 30 seats PG Diploma in Journalism (Hindi) IIMC Delhi 68 seat IIMC Jammu 30 seat IIMC Amravati 30 seat PG Diploma in Radio & TV Journalism IIMC Delhi 51 seats PG Advertising and Public Relations IIMC Delhi 77 seats PG Diploma in Digital Marketing IIMC Delhi 30 seats IIMC Aizawl 30 seats IIMC Jammu 30 seats IIMC Kottayam 30 seats

