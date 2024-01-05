IIMC PG admission 2024 notice released, apply till Jan 24; check eligibility criteria and other details
IIMC New Delhi Admission Notification for 2024-2025 academic year released
The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, has released the admission notification for the 2024- 2025 academic year. The application process is ongoing and the deadline for submitting the application form is January 24. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
The entrance examination for the language course PG Diploma in Odia, Marathi, Malayalam and Urdu will be held separately.
IIMC PG admission 2024 eligibility criteria: The candidates should possess a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university.
IIMC PG admission 2024 age limit: The maximum age is 25 years for the general category candidates. For the OBC category, the maximum age is 28 years. The maximum age is 30 years for SC/ST and PwD category candidates.
Number of Seats
|PG Diploma in Journalism (English)
IIMC Delhi 68 seats
IIM Dhenkanal 68 seats
IIMC Aizawl 30 seats
IIMC Amravati 30 seats
IIMC Kottayam 30 seats
IIMC Jammu 30 seats
|PG Diploma in Journalism (Hindi)
IIMC Delhi 68 seat
IIMC Jammu 30 seat
IIMC Amravati 30 seat
|PG Diploma in Radio & TV Journalism
|IIMC Delhi 51 seats
|PG Advertising and Public Relations
|IIMC Delhi 77 seats
|PG Diploma in Digital Marketing
IIMC Delhi 30 seats
IIMC Aizawl 30 seats
IIMC Jammu 30 seats
IIMC Kottayam 30 seats
For more details, candidates can visit the official website at iimc.nic.in