close_game
close_game
News / Education / Admissions / IIMC PG admission 2024 notice released, apply till Jan 24; check eligibility criteria and other details

IIMC PG admission 2024 notice released, apply till Jan 24; check eligibility criteria and other details

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 05, 2024 06:55 PM IST

IIMC New Delhi Admission Notification for 2024-2025 academic year released

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, has released the admission notification for the 2024- 2025 academic year. The application process is ongoing and the deadline for submitting the application form is January 24. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Application process is ongoing, deadline to submit application form is January 24
Application process is ongoing, deadline to submit application form is January 24

The entrance examination for the language course PG Diploma in Odia, Marathi, Malayalam and Urdu will be held separately.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

IIMC PG admission 2024 eligibility criteria: The candidates should possess a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university.

IIMC PG admission 2024 age limit: The maximum age is 25 years for the general category candidates. For the OBC category, the maximum age is 28 years. The maximum age is 30 years for SC/ST and PwD category candidates.

Number of Seats

PG Diploma in Journalism (English) 

 IIMC Delhi 68 seats

IIM Dhenkanal 68 seats

IIMC Aizawl 30 seats

IIMC Amravati 30 seats

IIMC Kottayam 30 seats

IIMC Jammu 30 seats

PG Diploma in Journalism (Hindi)

IIMC Delhi 68 seat

IIMC Jammu 30 seat

IIMC Amravati 30 seat

PG Diploma in Radio & TV JournalismIIMC Delhi 51 seats
PG Advertising and Public RelationsIIMC Delhi 77 seats
PG Diploma in Digital Marketing

IIMC Delhi 30 seats

IIMC Aizawl 30 seats

IIMC Jammu 30 seats

IIMC Kottayam 30 seats

For more details, candidates can visit the official website at iimc.nic.in

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out