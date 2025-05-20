IISc BTech Mathematics and Computing: Eligibility, fee, important dates- everything to know

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is accepting online applications for the BTech Mathematics and Computing course. This relatively new course, launched in 2022, seeks to enter a niche area and produce future leaders “who will be at the forefront of research, development, and innovation in futuristic disciplines and next-generation technologies.” IISc BTech Mathematics and Computing: Everything you need to know about this course (HT)

Interested candidates can apply for it at iisc.ac.in/admissions.

Important dates

Commencement of online application process: May 1, 2025

Last date for online submission of applications: June 6, 2025 (11:59 pm)

Date of reporting to the institute: Will be intimated later

Commencement of classes: August 1, 2025

A valid Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced score is required for admission to this course.

“There is much hunger and demand in the industry for such an offering. Students from this program will be sought after as graduate students across the globe. The location of IISc in Bengaluru, the tech hub of India will be an additional bonus,” the institute said about the course.

The core of the programme, spread over four semesters, includes six courses each in the Mathematics and Computing areas. In addition, there will be courses in ciences, humanities, and other engineering disciplines.

Students can then choose softcore credits from courses in the Mathematics and Computing areas and other electives from across the institute.

The institute has developed study tracks in Mathematics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Computational Science, Theoretical Computer Science, Quantum Computing, Signal Processing, Computational Biology and Mathematical Finance to help students navigate through the large number of available courses and guide them towards specialisation.

In the fourth year of the course, they can opt for research or industry projects. They can even obtain an MTech degree by taking an additional year of coursework and project credits.

Key details about the course

Department/centre/unit: Undergraduate

Progamme website: https://btech-ug.iisc.ac.in/MathandComputing

Intake: 52, Breakup: [40 + 8 (20 per cent supernumerary seat for female) + 4 (10 per cent Foreign Nationals/OCI)]

Qualification: Candidates must have cleared Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board with the following subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, a language, and any subject other than the above four.

Selection procedure: Based on valid JEE (Advanced) rank

Counselling: The admissions to this course will be through the IISc online admissions Portal.

IISc BTech Mathematics and Computing: Fee structure (per annum)

Particulars Gen/OBC/EWS Category SC/ST/PwD Category Tuition Fee (Annual) ₹ 2,00,000 Fully Waived Gymkhana Fee (Annual) ₹ 1,200 ₹ 1,200 Other Academic Fees (Annual) ₹ 3,700 ₹ 3,700 Statutory Deposit (Refundable)* ₹ 7,500 ₹ 7,500 Library Deposit (Refundable)* ₹ 7,500 ₹ 7,500 Students Emergency Fund (Annual) ₹ 300 ₹ 300 TOTAL (1st year) ₹ 2,20,200 ₹ 20,200 View All Prev Next

To know more about this course click here.