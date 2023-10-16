IITK launches new cohorts of its one-of-a-kind eMasters degrees, GATE score not required to apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched new cohorts of its one-of-a-kind eMasters degrees in Business Finance, Financial Analysis, and Public Policy. The executive-friendly eMasters degree programs was launched by the Department of Economics. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched new cohorts of its one-of-a-kind eMasters degrees in Business Finance, Financial Analysis, and Public Policy

According to IITK, the eMasters degree programs does not require a GATE score for applying and can be pursued without pausing professional careers. The flexibility of completion between 1-3 years has been provided for these programs.

The Batch 3 of the program is scheduled to commence in January 2024.

The robust 60-credit, industry-focused curricula are delivered by faculty and researchers from the institute. Furthermore, participants can take advantage of a credit transfer facility that allows for the transfer of up to 60 credits for further education (MTech/PhD) at the institute, stated a press release by IITK.

The program also provides participants with access to the IIT Kanpur placement cell, incubation cell, and alumni network, creating a valuable career advancement and networking experience. As part of the immersive learning journey, participants visit the IIT Kanpur campus to engage with the faculty and network with professionals, ultimately earning the IIT Kanpur alumni status. Distinguishing itself from most diploma or professional courses, the eMasters degree program at IIT Kanpur culminates in the conferral of formal Senate-approved degrees during convocation ceremonies, mentioned the press release.

To know more about the programs and apply, visit the official website emasters.iitk.ac.in/

