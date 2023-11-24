close_game
close_game
News / Education / Admissions / ISB Executive Education and Imarticus Learning collaborate to launch Chief Financial Officer programme

ISB Executive Education and Imarticus Learning collaborate to launch Chief Financial Officer programme

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 24, 2023 12:53 PM IST

According to a press release by Imarticus Learning, the 8-month Chief Financial Officer Programme will be an online mode programme.

To provide an opportunity for professionals who aspire to step into the role of a CFO, the Indian School of Business Executive Education (ISB) joined hands with Imarticus Learning to introduce a programme for Chief Financial Officers (CFOs).

On successful completion of the programme, learners will attain ISB's Executive Alumni status.(HT File)
On successful completion of the programme, learners will attain ISB's Executive Alumni status.(HT File)

According to a press release by Imarticus Learning, the 8-month Chief Financial Officer Programme will be an online mode programme. Candidates will undergo Leadership Coaching and attend masterclasses led by industry leaders during the programme duration. On successful completion of the programme, learners will attain ISB's Executive Alumni status.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“By blending academic excellence with practical insights from industry leaders, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge, skills, and network they need to excel as influential CFOs,” said Nikhil Barshikar, Founder & CEO at Imarticus Learning.

The programme will be a blend of pre-recorded lectures, live sessions with ISB faculty, case studies, masterclasses led by CXOs, and weekly office hours with industry experts, informed Imarticus Learning.

According to the media release, professionals with a minimum of 10 years of work experience in financial leadership roles, following the completion of their qualifying education, preferably with a two-year Master's Degree from a recognised university are eligible to apply for the programme. Evaluation of the learners will be based on in-video assessments, a capstone project, assignments, and mid and end-term assessments.

For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out