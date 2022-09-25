Home / Education / Admissions / JEECUP Counselling 2022: Registration for 4th round begins today

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Registration for 4th round begins today

admissions
Published on Sep 25, 2022 08:45 AM IST

JEECUP 2022: Registration for 4th round of counselling for UPJEE 2022 (Polytechnic) qualified candidates begins today on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will brgin registration for the 4th round of counselling based on UPJEE 2022 (Polytechnic) results today, September 25. Candidates can register for the 4th round of JEECUP 2022 counselling on official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply for the fourth round is September 26. Choice filling and locking are to be done by all candidates, irrespective of whether they had applied for previous rounds or not, between September 25 and 26.

Round 4 seat allotment result will be announced on September 27. After that, document verification will be done at district help centres on September 28 and 30. During this window, candidates will have to deposit the admission fee.

Registration for the fifth round of JEECUP counselling begins on September 28.

How to register for JEECUP counselling 2022 round 4

Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link to apply for round 4 of JEECUP counselling.

Key in your application number and date of birth and login.

Fill in the application for and submit.

Download and keep a copy of the same for future reference.

Story Saved
×
