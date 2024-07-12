JEECUP Counselling 2024: Round 1 choice filling begins , here’s the direct link to apply and other details

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh is beginning the Round 1 choice filling for qualified candidates today, July 12. Such candidates can fill in their preferences for college and course on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP Counselling 2024: Round 1 choice filling starts today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

As per the schedule, the Round 1 choice filling will be concluded on July 14, and the seat allotment result for Round 1 will be released on July 15, 2024.

Additionally, the online fee deposit for seat acceptance cum counselling fee for seat allotted candidates will be carried out from July 16 to July 19, 2024.

The document verification for Round 1 at district help centres will be done from July 16 to July 19, 2024, up to 5 PM, and the Round 1 online balance fee deposit for government-aided/ PPP polytechnic institutes can be done from July 16 to July 20, 2024, till 11:59 PM.

The round 1 admitted seat withdrawal can be done on July 21, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that the schedule has been released for Round 1 to Round 3.

For Round 2, choice filling for qualified candidates will be conducted from July 22 to July 24, 2024, and the seat allotment result will be declared on July 25, 2024.

The seat acceptance online fee deposit for seat acceptance cum counselling fee will be conducted from July 26 to July 30, 2024.

The round 2 document verification at the district help centres is from July 26 to July 30, 2024, up to 5 PM.

How to apply for JEECUP Counselling 2024

Go to the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the home page, click on the ‘Online Choice Filling for JEECUP Counselling 2024' link.

Enter your credentials to log in and click on submit.

Select the college and course of preference and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEECUP for more related details.