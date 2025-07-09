The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has started the choice-filling for Round 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic counselling process today, July 9 and the last date to fill the choices is July 11. JEECUP Counselling 2025: UPJEE Round 2 choice filling begins at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, here's how to fill choices (HT Representative Image)

Candidates can fill choices for courses like Engineering and other courses as per their eligibility criteria on the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The counselling fee is ₹3,000 and the seat acceptance fee is ₹250.

The seat allotment for Round 2 will be out on July 12. All candidates will be able to select the Freeze/Float option online, and the deposit Security+ Counselling fee will be enabled from July 13 to July 15. Document Verification will be available at the district Help Centers from July 14 to July 16 up to 6:00 PM. Admitted Seat Withdrawal will be on July 17.

Furthermore, Round 3 Choice Filling will held from July 18 to July 20. Round 3 seat allotment is scheduled to be out on July 21. Online Freeze/Float option selection for all candidates and deposit Security + Counseling fee will enable from July 22 to July 24. Document Verification at the district Help Centers from July 22 to July 25 up to 6:00 PM. Admitted Seat Withdrawal on July 26.

Round 4 Choice Filling will be held from July 28 to July 30. Round 4 seat allotment is scheduled to be out on July 31. Online Freeze/Float option selection for all candidates and deposit Security + Counseling fee will enable from August 1 to August 3. Document Verification at the district Help Centers from August 1 to August 4 up to 6:00 PM. Admitted seat withdrawal on August 5.

Round 5 choice filling (for qualified candidates of UP state) will be held from August 6 to August 9. Round 5 seat allotment is scheduled to be out on August 10. Online Freeze/Float option selection for all candidates and deposit Security + Counseling fee will be enabled from August 11 to August 13. Document Verification at the district Help Centers from August 11 to August 14 up to 6:00 PM. Round 4 & 5 admitted seat withdrawal on August 14.

Only Uttar Pradesh state candidates can participate in the first three rounds of JEECUP counselling. Candidates from other states can participate in the fourth and fifth round of JEECUP or UPJEE counselling.

Classes for session 2025-26 will commence from August 1, 2025.

UPJEE(P) is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. This year, the entrance test held from June 5 to June 13, 2025. Candidates can check official website for latest notice .