Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will release JEECUP seat allotment result 2025 for Round 2 on July 12, 2025. The 2nd round choice filling for qualified candidates of UP state will end on July 11, 2025. Candidates who have to fill the choices can find the direct link through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP seat allotment result 2025 for Round 2 releasing on July 12, choice filling ends today

The second round online freeze/ float option selection for all candidates, and deposit security + counseling fee through their login can be done from July 13 to July 15, 2025. The document verification at the district help centres can be done from July 14 to July 16, 2025. The round 2 seat can be withdrawn on July 17, 2025.

JEECUP Counselling 2025: How to fill choices for Round 2

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. Click on JEECUP round 2 choice filling link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and fill the choices.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Round 3 choice filling will held from July 18 to July 20. Round 3 seat allotment is scheduled to be out on July 21. Online Freeze/Float option selection for all candidates and deposit Security + Counseling fee will enable from July 22 to July 24. Document Verification at the district Help Centers from July 22 to July 25 up to 6:00 PM. Admitted Seat Withdrawal on July 26, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.