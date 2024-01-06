JNU Ph.D Admission 2023 schedule revised, check new dates here

Jawaharlal Nehru University has released revised JNU Ph.D Admission 2023 schedule. Candidates who want to check the revised schedule for Ph.D program can find it on the official website of JNU at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. JNU administrative building.(HT file)

The revised schedule has been released for Ph.D program through entrance examination for the academic year 2023 and for JRF category for the academic year 2023. This is the second time the schedule has been revised.

As per the schedule, the first merit list will be displayed on January 11 , and pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of the first list will be done on January 11, 12 and 13, 2024. The second merit list will be released on January 18, 2024, and pre-enrolment registration and payment of fees with blocking of seats of the second list will be made on January 18 and 19, 2024.

Physical verification of Admission/Registration for the Final list of selected candidates will be done on February 1, 2024. The admission or registration deadline is February 9, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JNUEE.

