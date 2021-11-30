JNVST 2022: NVS extends Class 6 registration date till December 15

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has extended the registration process for JNVST 2022 Class 6 admissions. The last date to apply has been extended till December 15, 2021. Candidates who have not applied for the admissions can apply online through the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.

Earlier the last date to apply for the admissions is till November 30, 2021. To apply for the examination, the candidate must not have been born before May 1, 2009, and after April 30, 2013, to apply for the exam along with he/she must be studying in Class 5 for the whole of the academic session 2021-22 in a Government/Government aided or other recognized schools or ‘B’ certificate competency course of National Institute of Open Schooling in the same district where he/she is seeking admission.

Check Official Notice Here

Direct link to apply here

JNVST 2022: How to register

Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can follow these simple steps to apply online.

Visit the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.

Click on JNVST 2022 Class 6 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on registration link.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the application form and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.