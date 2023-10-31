News / Education / Admissions / JNVST admission 2024 class 9th registration extended till November 7, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 31, 2023 02:03 PM IST

The deadline for online applications for admission to the Class IX 2024–25 session has been extended by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Applicants can apply for the exam via the official website, navodaya.gov.in till November 7, 2023. Earlier, the last date for the submission of the application form was October 31.

“The last date for submission of online application for class IX Lateral Entry Selection Test 2024 has been extended up to 07-11-2023”, reads the official website.

The selection test for admission to Class IX will be conducted on February 10th, 2024. The duration of the examination will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. The medium of language for examination will be English/Hindi.

Direct link here

JNVST Class 9th 2024 registration: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Click here to submit online application form for class IX Lateral Entry Selection Test 2024. The last date for submission of online application forms has been extended up to 07.11.2023.”

Register and proceed with the application

Fill in the details and submit the form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

