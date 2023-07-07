The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced round 2 seat allotment results. Candidates who have applied for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government funded technical institutions through JoSAA counselling 2023 can check the allotment list on josaa.nic.in. JoSAA 2023 round 2 allotment result out on josaa.nic.in, link here(HT file)

To check allotment results, candidates will have to use their application number and password. Here is the direct link.

How to check JoSAA counselling 2023 round 2 allotment list

Go to josaa.nic.in.

Now, go to the round 2 allotment result tab.

Enter the requested details and login.

Check and download your result.

Next, selected candidates will have to complete the online reporting process, which includes paying the fee, uploading documents and responses by candidate to query (if required), between July 6 and 10.

JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on July 12. For further information, visit the official website.

