Live

JoSAA Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Round 2 seat allotment result today

admissions
Updated on Sep 28, 2022 11:20 AM IST

JoSAA 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Live Updates: JoSAA will publish 2nd seat allotment results for NIT+, IIT admissions today on josaa.nic.in. 

JoSAA Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Round 2 seat allocation result today on josaa.nic.in (Representational)
ByHT Education Desk
JoSAA 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Live Updates: Joint Seat Allocation Authority or JoSAA will publish round 2 seat allotment result today, September 28, by 5 pm. Candidates who have applied for NIT+ or IIT admissions will get their results on josaa.nic.in. 

Selected candidates can report online for admission through fee payment, document upload from September 28 to October 1.

Candidates can apply for withdrawal of seat or exit from the seat allocation process in round 2 from September 29, 10 am to October 1.

JoSAA counselling 2022 will be held in 4 rounds, after which registration for CSAB counselling will begin.

Seat allotment result for JoSAA rounds 3, 4, 5, and 6 will be announced on October 3, 8, 12 and 16, respectively. JoSAA is for both IIT and NIT+ admissions and CSAB is only for leftover seats of the NIT+ system. CSAB counselling 2022 will begin on October 16.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 28, 2022 11:20 AM IST

    JoSAA counselling 2022: Fee details of IITs, NITs, other institutes

    To know fee structure of institutes participating in JoSAA counselling 2022, click here

  • Sep 28, 2022 11:07 AM IST

    JoSAA counselling 2022: Document verification centres

    There are a total of 44 document verification centres for JoSAA counselling 2022. Check the list here

  • Sep 28, 2022 10:48 AM IST

    JoSAA counselling 2022 round 2 allotment result release time

    JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 2 allotment result will be published on josaa.nic.in on or before 5 pm. 

  • Sep 28, 2022 10:47 AM IST

    Where to check JoSAA counselling round 2 seat allotment result 2022

    JoSAA seat allotment results will be published on the official website, josaa.nic.in. 

  • Sep 28, 2022 10:47 AM IST

    JoSAA counselling 2022 round 2 allotment result today

    Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce result of second round of seat allocation based on JEE Main and Advanced scores today on josaa.nic.in. 

education news

