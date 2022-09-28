JoSAA Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Round 2 seat allotment result today
JoSAA 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Live Updates: JoSAA will publish 2nd seat allotment results for NIT+, IIT admissions today on josaa.nic.in.
JoSAA 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Live Updates: Joint Seat Allocation Authority or JoSAA will publish round 2 seat allotment result today, September 28, by 5 pm. Candidates who have applied for NIT+ or IIT admissions will get their results on josaa.nic.in.
Selected candidates can report online for admission through fee payment, document upload from September 28 to October 1.
Candidates can apply for withdrawal of seat or exit from the seat allocation process in round 2 from September 29, 10 am to October 1.
JoSAA counselling 2022 will be held in 4 rounds, after which registration for CSAB counselling will begin.
Seat allotment result for JoSAA rounds 3, 4, 5, and 6 will be announced on October 3, 8, 12 and 16, respectively. JoSAA is for both IIT and NIT+ admissions and CSAB is only for leftover seats of the NIT+ system. CSAB counselling 2022 will begin on October 16.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sep 28, 2022 11:20 AM IST
JoSAA counselling 2022: Fee details of IITs, NITs, other institutes
To know fee structure of institutes participating in JoSAA counselling 2022, click here.
-
Sep 28, 2022 11:07 AM IST
JoSAA counselling 2022: Document verification centres
There are a total of 44 document verification centres for JoSAA counselling 2022. Check the list here.
-
Sep 28, 2022 10:48 AM IST
JoSAA counselling 2022 round 2 allotment result release time
JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 2 allotment result will be published on josaa.nic.in on or before 5 pm.
-
Sep 28, 2022 10:47 AM IST
Where to check JoSAA counselling round 2 seat allotment result 2022
JoSAA seat allotment results will be published on the official website, josaa.nic.in.
-
Sep 28, 2022 10:47 AM IST
JoSAA counselling 2022 round 2 allotment result today
Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce result of second round of seat allocation based on JEE Main and Advanced scores today on josaa.nic.in.